Jake Roberts Confirms AEW Departure

Jake “The Snake” Roberts has confirmed that his time with AEW has officially come to an end.

Speaking with our good friend, Bill Apter, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on his five-year run with All Elite Wrestling, where he primarily served as the on-screen manager of Lance Archer after joining the company in 2020.

Despite his departure, Roberts had nothing but positive things to say about his experience. “Loved it. Loved it. I just finished up working for him. I’m no longer employed by AEW.”

Roberts also spoke highly of AEW President Tony Khan, praising his passion for the wrestling business. “He is awesome. He really is. A breath of fresh air.”

One of the most influential performers in wrestling history, Roberts built his legendary career through his masterful psychology, unforgettable promos, the devastating DDT, and his trademark python, Damien.

As of this writing, no further details have been provided regarding Roberts’ departure from AEW or what may be next for the WWE Hall of Famer.