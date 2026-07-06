MVP Shares Behind-The-Scenes Details From WWE Inferno Match

AEW star and pro wrestling veteran MVP recently discussed various topics on an episode of his “Marking Out” podcast with Dwayne Swayze.

One highlight of their conversation was his inferno match against WWE Hall of Famer Kane at Armageddon 2006, which marked MVP’s only pay-per-view main event match in WWE.

MVP said, “That was the only main event match that I was ever in in the WWE. It was co-main [event] but because of the ‘barbecue pit’ around the ring, it was the opening match of the pay-per-view. But it was billed ‘co-main’ and I got paid ‘co-main.’”

On wearing anti-fire gel in the lead-up to the bout:

“It was so cold. I asked, ‘Can we wait as long as possible until I put that on?’ So we waited until as close as we could get to the beginning of the show, and then I put it on… it was so cold. And then they took the top and I had to put the top on. And then our seamstresses had to stand there and sew the top to the bottom so it was one piece. And then on top of that, I put on dry flannel underwear.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)