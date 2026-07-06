Monday, July 6, 2026
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Confirmed For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

The Undisputed WWE Champion, Sami Zayn, will defend his title against “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes. Additionally, WWE World Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) will defend their titles against The Vision, consisting of “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “The Pressure” Austin Theory.

Furthermore, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Sol Ruca, will defend her title against The Judgment Day’s “Big Mami Cool,” Raquel Rodriguez. We will also hear from the 2026 WWE King of the Ring, “The Ruler,” Oba Femi, and “The Visionary,” Seth “Freakin” Rollins, who will open the show.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET (7 PM CT) for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.

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