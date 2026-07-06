The Miz Honored As Grand Marshal In Hometown Fourth Of July Parade

WWE star The Miz recently shared on his Instagram account that he served as the Grand Marshal for the Fourth of July parade in Parma, Ohio. He posted a photo featuring himself, his wife Maryse, and their family at the event.

The Miz wrote, “Happy Fourth of July from our family to yours! 🇺🇸

What an incredible day celebrating with more than 70,000 people in Parma. Seeing families together, kids smiling, flags waving, and everyone enjoying such a special tradition was something we’ll never forget.

For Mike, being invited to serve as Grand Marshal in the city he grew up in and lead the way in Parma’s 75th Fourth of July Parade was an absolute honor. For our entire family, it was a day we’ll always cherish.

Thank you to Mayor DeGeeter, Director Mickey Vittardi, the City of Parma, and everyone who made us feel so welcome. And to everyone who came out, waved, cheered, and shared this unforgettable day with us—thank you.

Happy Fourth of July, everyone!”

The Miz is currently involved in a storyline with Danhausen and Kit Wilson on WWE SmackDown.