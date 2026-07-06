Charlotte Flair Pays Emotional Tribute To Scarlett Guillen

As PWMania.com previously reported, Scarlett Guillen, a young fan of WWE veteran Charlotte Flair, passed away at the age of eight after battling diffuse midline glioma. Guillen developed a friendship with Flair and even designed her ring gear for the Survivor Series 2025.

Flair took to her Twitter (X) account to pay tribute to Guillen, reflecting on her relationship with the young fan.

Flair wrote, “Thank you for the light you brought into my life.

I’ll never forget the day MJ texted me and told me he had a little fan with him who wanted to meet me. At a time when I was feeling sorry for myself, you gave me something so much greater than I could have ever given you. You gave me perspective. You taught me courage, gratitude, joy, and how precious every single moment truly is. Those lessons will stay with me for the rest of my life.

To Kim and Isiah, watching the way you loved Scarlett through the hardest chapter imaginable has forever changed me. Even on the darkest days, you made sure she had something to smile about, something to look forward to, and a life filled with laughter, hope, and unconditional love. The strength, grace, and selflessness you have shown as parents is beyond inspiring. I hope that one day I can be even half the parent you both are. Thank you for trusting me with your beautiful family, for letting me love Scarlett and Ellena, and for giving me memories I will cherish forever. You’re family now… you’re stuck with me.

To Ellena, from one big sister to another you will carry Scarlett with you forever. ♾ She will always be a part of who you are, and I know you’ll honor her in everything you do. The love you have for your little sister is something that can never be taken away. Now you’re my little sister too, kiddo, and I can’t wait to watch you grow into the incredible young woman Scarlett already knew you would become. I’ll be cheering you on every step of the way.

And to you, Scarlett…

You reminded all of us that a life isn’t measured by its length, but by the love it leaves behind.

Your light doesn’t end here. It lives on in your family, your friends, and in every heart you touched. It lives on in every butterfly that makes someone stop and smile, and in every diamond that catches the light.

You will always be our butterfly. You will always be our diamond girl.

You are loved beyond words, and you will never, ever be forgotten.

Forever.”