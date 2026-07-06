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Kylie Rae Returning To The Ring

By
James Hetfield
-
Kylie Rae
Kylie Rae

Pro Wrestling Junkie has announced that former WWE and AEW star Kylie Rae will make her return to the ring at their Loyalty Over Everything show on Sunday, November 22, at The Mecca in Ridgefield Park, Illinois.

An opponent for Rae has not yet been announced, but this match will mark her first appearance since leaving the WWE ID program. In October, Rae shared that her WWE ID contract would not be renewed. She previously won the inaugural WWE ID Women’s Championship but vacated it in late September 2025 after announcing her pregnancy.

Rae’s last match for WWE took place in August 2025 during an episode of EVOLVE.

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