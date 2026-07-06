Will Ospreay Reveals How He Returned So Quickly From Neck Surgery

AEW star Will Ospreay discussed various topics with 107.7 The Bone, including whether he is tired of discussing his neck injury.

Ospreay said, “It’s a part of my life and it’s part of my history now. And to be able to go through one of the injuries that 10 years ago, they would have they would have disqualified you. That would have been it, like they would have written you off. You’d never be seen back in the wrestling ring ever again. Thankfully, medical science has come along so well now that not only did I manage to get through this injury, I did it in record time. Thankfully the therapies these days are so much better for you, and I’m just blessed to be able to have like a second chance of doing what I love doing.”

On how he was able to come back so quickly:

“There’s a lot of rehabs that I [did], a lot of — what’s it called again? Hyperbaric oxygen, that was good. I explored with peptides as well, like BBC 157 and TB 500. And I know that’s maybe a bit on the hush-hush side of things, but I don’t care about telling people what I put in my body.”

On his drive to get back:

“I wanted to come back, and I wanted to come back quickly. For me, there was a big bright light of Wembley Stadium approaching, and there was that whole ambition of wanting to get back and wanting to make sure that I’m ready for that. And there’s so much uncertainty with it, because I never experienced — I never got injured. I got hurt, but I never got injured. And the moment I had my surgery and I had restrictions. Like, there was things that I can’t do. And then after the swelling went down and the wound healed up, I still had to get like the flexibility in my neck again.

On adapting his style a bit:

“I’m just over the moon that I had like a second chance about it. And it’s just learning how to adapt my style to get the things. And I found it very easily, because my muscle memory for a lot of my tricks is still there. I know it’s slightly fading a little bit, but I still think I’ve got like another five years with like my natural athleticism before I have to really tone it down.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)