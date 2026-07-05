Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed new details about ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers events scheduled from Wednesday, July 8th, 2026, through Sunday, August 30th, 2026, providing an early look at the company’s performance across multiple markets. You can check them out below.

You can check out the list of events below:

* AEW Dynamite (Clearwater, California) on July 8th – 1,436 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Roanoke, Virginia) on July 11th – 1,185 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Boston, Massachusetts) on July 15th – 1,912 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Boston) on July 16th – 896 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Nashville, Tennessee) on July 22nd – 1,041 tickets sold.

* AEW Grand Slam: Mexico (Mexico City) on August 5th – 5,146 tickets sold.

* AEW All In: London (London, England) on August 30th – 24,983 tickets sold.