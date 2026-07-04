Backstage Update On Kenny Omega vs. MJF Plans

PWMania previously reported that Kenny Omega and AEW World Champion MJF have agreed to a World Championship match, scheduled for next week’s Beach Break Dynamite television special. Omega accepted MJF’s stipulation that if he loses the match, he will no longer be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

According to Fightful Select, the plan for a World Championship match between the two has been in the works for “well over” three months. The report does not specify whether the stipulation was part of the original plan. However, as noted by F4WOnline.com, the initial long-term plan was to hold the match at AEW Redemption later this month, rather than during next week’s Dynamite.

Omega is facing MJF under the same stipulation that “Hangman” Adam Page encountered at AEW Revolution. Since losing that match, Page has not been seen on AEW TV.