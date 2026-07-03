Harley Cameron Reveals Advice She Received From MJF

AEW star Harley Cameron appeared on “Off the Ropes” with Jonathan Coachman, where she discussed various topics, including AEW World Champion MJF praising her.

Cameron said, “I think that I definitely for a while was kind of questioning, ‘Okay, do I need to present myself a little bit more seriously to be taken seriously?’ And it was funny because there was actually an interview I saw MJF do a while ago, and he brought me up and spoke very highly of me, and it was really kind of him, and believe it or not, he’s got a good bone in there. I went and talked to him at work, and I was like, ‘Hey, man, thanks for what you said.’ I was like, ‘I’m a little on the edge about how to approach things… I want people to take me seriously, but I also don’t wanna lose the core of who I am.’”

On the advice she received from MJF:

“I have to give a shout-out to him because he very much was like, ‘Don’t ever lose who you are. That is what makes people connect with you. It’s just that when you get in that ring, you need to kick ass.’ When I look at all the greats and the people that I’ve looked up to, I feel like there’s so much power in — you don’t have to be, ‘I’m the tough guy! I’m gonna do this, and I’m gonna beat your ass and stuff. It’s okay to be unique and be entertaining, as long as when you get in that ring, and the bell goes, you just gotta bring it…”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)