Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (7/8/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the BayCare Sound in Clearwater, Florida. This episode will be the Beach Break television special.

Dynamite will air at its regular time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against “The Best Bout Machine,” Kenny Omega. If Omega loses, he will never be able to challenge for the AEW World Title again. Additionally, AEW International Champion “The Alpha,” Konosuke Takeshita, will defend his title against Kyle Fletcher, known as “The Protostar,” from the Don Callis Family.

There will also be a Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match featuring either ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess,” Athena, or Rina, vs. Maya World or Julia Hart from Triangle of Madness, with more participants to be announced. Furthermore, Chris Jericho will face “The Psycho Killer,” Tommaso Ciampa, in a singles match.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.