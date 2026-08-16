Nigel McGuinness Injured During Match On AEW Collision

During Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, commentator and part-time in-ring performer Nigel McGuinness faced off against Katsuyori Shibata, known as “The Wrestler,” in the opening round of the ongoing AEW Continental Challenge Cup tournament. The match was highly physical and featured a back-and-forth dynamic, ultimately ending in McGuinness’ favor when he countered a Sleeper Hold attempt into a pinning combination for a three-count.

However, during the main event match between Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong, veteran commentator Tony Schiavone announced that McGuinness had sustained an injury during his match. Due to this injury, he may be ruled out of the tournament. Further information regarding his status is expected to be provided during Part 2 of the Continental Challenge Cup selection on AEW’s YouTube channel this Monday.

In addition to McGuinness, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Hechicero, O’Reilly, Jay White, and the current Continental Champion Jon Moxley have secured their spots in the quarterfinals.