Jim Ross Shares Post-Surgery Photo

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Jim Ross underwent successful brain surgery this past Wednesday. Before the procedure, Ross took to social media to explain what would happen, stating that a hole would be drilled into his skull, followed by the insertion of a small tube into his stomach to better manage excess brain fluid.

Recently, Ross shared a striking photo of his head post-surgery on his Twitter account, captioning it, “The proof is in the pudding!”

Throughout the summer, Ross has faced several health challenges. He experienced a couple of falls before and after his appearance at AEW Double or Nothing 2026, which resulted in several weeks spent in the hospital. Last month, he announced that he would be undergoing brain surgery.

Despite these health issues, Ross expressed hope about being able to attend AEW All In: London, the company’s major event scheduled for Sunday, August 30, at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England.