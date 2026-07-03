Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (7/11/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Collision, scheduled to take place at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia.

In a major matchup, ROH World Champion Bandido will defend his title against “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps. This is the only match announced for the show so far.

The match was set up following a promo from The Opps, during which HOOK stated that while Bandido has been on an impressive run, it doesn’t compare to Shibata’s remarkable 19–0 streak in ROH. HOOK declared that match 20 would see Shibata crowned as the new champion. AEW confirmed this matchup after the segment.

Bandido has held the ROH World Championship for 453 days, having won the title from Chris Jericho at AEW Dynasty 2025. During his reign, he has successfully defended the title 11 times.

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