Tommy Dreamer Believes MJF Is Building A Historic AEW Title Run

Tommy Dreamer believes MJF is putting together one of the best championship runs in AEW history.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the ECW legend discussed the AEW World Championship picture following Dynamite, where MJF successfully retained the title against Mark Briscoe.

With Will Ospreay already holding a guaranteed title shot after winning the Owen Hart Cup and Kenny Omega now entering the championship picture, Dreamer believes MJF has no shortage of elite challengers. “MJF holding court, MJF being the top guy, MJF having all these guys after him, but the main characters in this story are Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.”

Dreamer also praised MJF for continuing to perform at a high level despite dealing with a leg injury. “He is putting an incredible workload upon himself, having matches the way he does, also with a bum leg, and continues to go out there and impress.”

He also had high praise for Mark Briscoe, expressing hope that the veteran eventually captures the AEW World Championship. “Hopefully one day he can win the AEW world title, because, man, he so deserves it. His matches have been off the charts.”

Looking ahead to AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, Dreamer discussed whether MJF vs. Will Ospreay or another Kenny Omega vs. Ospreay clash would make the ideal main event. While he acknowledged the appeal of both matches, he believes Ospreay challenging MJF in front of his home-country fans is the most likely direction.

“If MJF is your champion, he beats Kenny Omega, and he beats Will Ospreay at Wembley, holy crap.”

Dreamer added that such a run would further cement MJF’s legacy before he even turns 30 years old, and suggested Andrade could eventually emerge as another future challenger once the current title picture plays out.