Thunder Rosa Receives Major Honor From San Diego

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria honored AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa by declaring Wednesday, July 1st, as “Thunder Rosa Day” in San Diego, California. Rosa also expressed her gratitude for the honor on her Twitter (X) account.

Mayor Gloria wrote, “From Tijuana to Montgomery High, to Southwestern College, and then to becoming an @AEW world champion, @thunderrosa22 embodies San Diego’s grit, heart, and binational spirit. Proud to proclaim today — July 1 — as “Thunder Rosa Day” in the @CityofSanDiego! #YouDeserveIt”

Rosa commented, “An indescribable honor. Today, July 1, is officially #ThunderRosaDay in San Diego. 🇺🇸🇲🇽 Thank you to Mayor @MayorToddGloria, @CityofSanDiego, City Hall, and everyone who made this possible. I carry this honor with pride as I continue representing my people on both sides of the border. La Mera Mera. 🌹”

Rosa participated last Sunday at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026, competing on The Buy In pre-show. She teamed up with Olympia, but they ultimately lost to the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion, composed of Lena Kross and Megan Bayne.

From Tijuana to Montgomery High, to Southwestern College, and then to becoming an @AEW world champion, @thunderrosa22 embodies San Diego’s grit, heart, and binational spirit. Proud to proclaim today — July 1 — as “Thunder Rosa Day” in the @CityofSanDiego! #YouDeserveIt pic.twitter.com/bf7Dbxm1sP — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) July 1, 2026