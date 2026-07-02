Will Ospreay Wants Dream Match With AZM

AEW star Will Ospreay spoke with Sactown Sports about various topics, including which outside talent he would like to compete against.

Ospreay said, “Yeah, AZM. Little STARDOM girl, she’s sick. She’s my favorite wrestler, like I just want to wrestle with AZM. I don’t know if we can make that happen, because of different genders there, but I think I think we can bend the rules slightly so we can do AZM versus Osprey. That’d be great. But there’s no one really in New Japan — actually, I tell you what. There is one person in New Japan, I would love to have wrestled Hirooki Goto.”

On his favorite matches against opponents he faced for the first time in AEW:

“I love that match with Bryan Danielson. That will always hold like a special place in my heart. Every time I get in the ring with Kyle Fletcher is a great time. every time I get in the ring with Swerve is a great time. So, like I’ve got like a plethora of catalog of guys I’ve really enjoyed working with in the company so far.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)