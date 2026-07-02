Spoilers: AEW Collision Results 7/2/26

AEW taped matches and segments for the July 2 episode of AEW Collision after AEW Dynamite this week.

The following are complete spoilers.

Death Riders defeated Shingo Takagi and Drilla Moloney. Claudio pinned Takagi after interference from Daniel Garcia.

Conglomeration promo. Orange said because of his injuries he didn’t know when Mark Briscoe would be back, but Willow would be back soon. Takeshita appeared and hyped his match with Kyle Fletcher for Dynamite.

Andrade el Idolo defeated Brian Cage following the DM. He cut a short promo after the match, addressing Don Callis, finishing with his catchphrase. Brian Cage also performed a 619 during the match.

Divine Dominion promo. Something about asking another CMLL luchadora to stand up to them.

Adam Copeland and the Bang Bang Gang defeated Shane Taylor Promotions. After the match, both The Dogs and the Death Riders jumped Copeland and the Bang Bang Gang, laying them out.

Thunder Rosa & Mina Shirakawa defeated Zara Zackher and Becca.

Thekla cut a promo with the Starlight Kid mask. She said Stardom was dead; long live the Toxic Spider. She then briefly addressed the Casino Gauntlet match next week.

Skyflight were talking to Matt Sydal. He’s part of the group now.

The Demand won. Toa Liona somehow got busted open under the eye. Ricochet cut a promo on Sydal and Skyflight.

Athena defeated Rina to secure the number one spot in the Casino Gauntlet match.

Kyle Fletcher promo, addressing both ELP and Konosuke Takeshita.

Bandido, Mistico, and Speedball Mike Bailey defeated The Rascals. Both teams shook hands after the match.

Opps promo. Hook said that Katsuyori Shibata would take down Bandido and win the ROH title.

Rush defeated Jordan Cruz.

Another Divine Dominion promo asking where all the teams have gone. They say they will all bow down.

Maya World defeated Julia Hart to earn the number two spot in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match.

Kyle Fletcher defeated ELP in the final match of the show. There was a spot early where they both fell off the turnbuckle by accident, and it took a while for the crowd to get back into it, but this was very good.

Don Callis promo addressing Takeshita, saying when he found him, he was a nobody and he made him a star, his chosen one. Called him a jealous little bitch. Fletcher will take everything from him this Wednesday.

Takeshita came out, and Callis bailed to end the show.

(H/T: Bryan Rose and F4WOnline.com)