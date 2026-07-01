Chris Jericho Says He ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ With AEW Return

Chris Jericho says he’s having more fun than ever following his return to AEW.

Speaking on Close Up with Renee Paquette, Jericho reflected on his comeback earlier this year, revealing that working with Ricochet helped him rediscover his rhythm and reinvent himself as a babyface.

“That actually worked out great because he is so athletic and he is so acrobatic, but I got in and I realized I didn’t really lose a step either. So that was a great perfect first opponent to have. It was a great storyline because he’s an awesome heel. He knows how to be a heel, and that helped me kind of reimagine what a babyface Jericho was like.”

Jericho said the response to his return has surpassed his expectations and emphasized that enjoying wrestling is now his top priority.

“I couldn’t be happier with the first couple of months of this return and just how it’s been accepted and just how much fun it’s been. That’s the point, at this time. If I’m not having fun, I don’t want to do it.”

The veteran returned to AEW television in April after spending roughly a year away from in-ring competition. During his comeback, he also adopted the simplified one-word moniker, “Jericho.”

Jericho’s next appearance is scheduled for the July 9 edition of AEW Dynamite, where he is set to face Tommaso Ciampa in a grudge match.