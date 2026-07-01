AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 6/27/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision drew an average of 332,000 viewers and received a rating of 0.04 in the key 18-49 demographic.

These numbers reflect a 5.14% decrease from the previous week’s audience of 350,000 viewers and a 20% drop from the prior week’s rating of 0.05 in the same demographic. The rating in the 18-49 demographic was consistent with the 0.04 rating from two weeks ago, while the total viewership marked the lowest for the show since the January 24th episode, which had 253,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Collision averages a rating of 0.063 in the key 18-49 demographic and has 406,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same period in 2025, the show averaged a rating of 0.109 and 394,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena and “The CEO” Mercedes Moné facing Hyan and Maya World in a tag team match.