Will Ospreay Says ‘It’s Coming Home’ Following Owen Hart Cup Victory

At the 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, Will Ospreay defeated Swerve Strickland in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. As a result of this victory, he will challenge for the AEW World Title at All In: London this August.

Ospreay took to his Twitter (X) account to express his thoughts on the win, stating that it felt as though a weight had been lifted off his shoulders.

Ospreay wrote, “This moment felt a weight lifted. Knowing this Wednesday a much heavier weight will be on my shoulders that I’ll need to carry for 2 months to Wembley Stadium. It’s coming home.”

AEW All In: London 2026 will take place on August 30 and be broadcast live on pay-per-view.