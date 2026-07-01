Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Will Ospreay Says ‘It’s Coming Home’ Following Owen Hart Cup Victory

By
James Hetfield
-
Will Ospreay in AEW
Will Ospreay | AEW

At the 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, Will Ospreay defeated Swerve Strickland in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. As a result of this victory, he will challenge for the AEW World Title at All In: London this August.

Ospreay took to his Twitter (X) account to express his thoughts on the win, stating that it felt as though a weight had been lifted off his shoulders.

Ospreay wrote, “This moment felt a weight lifted. Knowing this Wednesday a much heavier weight will be on my shoulders that I’ll need to carry for 2 months to Wembley Stadium. It’s coming home.”

AEW All In: London 2026 will take place on August 30 and be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved