AEW Redemption PPV Start Time Changed

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently announced on his Twitter (X) account that the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) event, Redemption, will have a new start time. The event will begin at 7 PM ET, an hour earlier than the usual 8 PM ET. Additionally, the Buy In pre-show will start at 6 PM ET.

Khan said, “Thank you all who watch AEW!

For our upcoming @AEW Redemption ppv in Montreal on Sunday, July 26, I’ve moved the start time to one hour earlier than the tremendous recent AEW ppvs.

#AEWRedemption Buy In @ 6e/3p

Ppv @ 7e/4p! See you soon for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TOMORROW!”

AEW Redemption 2026 was officially announced in late May and is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 26th. This will be the inaugural event of Redemption, held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

As of now, no matches have been announced for the show. AEW recently held the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view this past Sunday.