Tony Khan Reportedly Optimistic About WBD-Paramount Merger

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has expressed his excitement for the upcoming merger between Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Paramount Skydance, and there are specific reasons for his optimism.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer highlighted concerns that Khan and AEW had about a potential Netflix acquisition of WBD. Since Netflix is one of WWE’s main promotional partners—streaming RAW in the U.S. and airing weekly shows and premium live events internationally—Khan is relieved that the WBD merger is proceeding in the way it is.

Meltzer further explained that AEW’s concerns stemmed from the possibility that Netflix would retain HBO Max but not acquire WBD’s linear television networks, which broadcast AEW shows like Dynamite and Collision weekly on TBS and TNT.

Although Netflix intended to keep HBO Max distinct, meaning it wouldn’t merge wrestling content from both companies, there was still apprehension about a company with ties to WWE, especially if it didn’t have a wrestling enthusiast at its helm. Additionally, since the TV networks would remain separate, it raised further concerns.

Meltzer confidently stated that, regarding the Paramount deal, Khan is eagerly anticipating its completion.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, the Justice Department approved Paramount’s acquisition of WBD earlier this month. However, it is important to note that the deal still requires approval from the FCC, the European Union, and other regulatory bodies. Several state governments, including California, are also preparing lawsuits to block the merger.