Darby Allin Says He Has No Interest In Wrestling Mick Foley

Darby Allin has made it clear that he has no interest in facing Mick Foley in the ring, despite the growing speculation surrounding a potential dream match.

Foley’s AEW debut at Double or Nothing sparked talk of a future program after he shared a moment with Allin ahead of his AEW World Championship match against MJF. Allin also paid tribute to Foley’s Cactus Jack persona during the bout.

However, speaking with The Takedown on SI, Allin said he would much rather team with the WWE Hall of Famer than wrestle him.

“I would never wrestle Mick. I would never wrestle against Mick. Would I team with him? Absolutely. I would team with him in a heartbeat. Just like I would never wrestle Sting. I would love to team with him.”

Allin compared the situation to his successful partnership with Sting, noting that any decision about returning to the ring ultimately rests with Foley. “That’s the thing for Mick to answer. What does he feel in his career that, if he would even need that, if there’s any questions unanswered?

I know for Sting, all those years ago, there were many questions unanswered about how his career ended and how it wasn’t on his own terms. Does Mick still have those questions as Sting did? That remains to be seen.”

Allin added that he believes there is far more value in standing alongside Foley than competing against him. “I don’t feel like I’d get out of it what we want, I feel like there’s a lot more meat on the bone with me teaming with him.

I wouldn’t want to go out there and have that with somebody like Mick that a lot of people are saying he doesn’t need to be in the ring. If he’s gonna be in the ring, I wanna do everything to help him, by his side. It’s just not something that interests me.”

Interestingly, Foley recently expressed the opposite view while appearing on Going Ringside, naming Allin as his dream opponent should he ever wrestle one final match. “I pointed out to Darby that I am on record as saying he would be a dream opponent, so you never know what the future may bring.”

Foley also acknowledged that any return would require more preparation. “I’m down a lot of weight, but my cardio is suspect at best, and I’d still have to lose another 30 pounds.”