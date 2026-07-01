AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (7/1/2026): San Diego, CA.

The fallout from AEW Forbidden Door 2026 goes down tonight in “The Golden State.”

The post-Forbidden Door episode of AEW Dynamite airs live this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from San Diego, CA.

The following lineup is advertised heading into the July 1 show:

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

* AEW TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Match: Harley Cameron vs. Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata vs. Persephone vs. Maika

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.