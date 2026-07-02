Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (7/2/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s taped episode of Collision, which is scheduled for today, July 2nd, at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California.

In the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match #1 Spot Qualifier, ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena will face Rina. Maya World will compete against Julia Hart from the Triangle of Madness in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match #2 Spot Qualifier. In singles competition, “The Machine” Brian Cage from the Don Callis Family will battle Andrade El Idolo, and “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, also from the Don Callis Family, will face ELP.

The Demand, consisting of Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun, will participate in trios action. Additionally, “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa and Mina Shirakawa will team up for a tag team match.

Shane Taylor Promotions, featuring ROH Pure Champion “TAIGASTYLE” Lee Moriarty, Shane Taylor, “Tattoos & Bad News” Carlie Bravo, and “The Captain” Shawn Dean, will face AEW World Tag Team Champion “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland and the Bang Bang Gang, composed of “Switchblade” Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn, in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

Unbound Co., including Shingo Takagi and Drilla Moloney, will go up against The Death Riders, who consist of “The Bastard” PAC and Claudio Castagnoli, in a tag team match. Finally, The Rascalz—Myron Reed, Dezmond Xavier, and Zachary Wentz—will take on “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Místico, and ROH World Champion Bandido in a trios match.

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