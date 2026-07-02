Backstage Update On Kyle Fletcher Following Injury Scare

Kyle Fletcher appears to have avoided a serious injury following a scare at the latest AEW Collision taping.

The following contains spoilers for the July 2 episode of AEW Collision.

During the taping for this Thursday’s edition of AEW Collision at Viejas Arena in San Diego, California, Fletcher faced ELP in singles competition. After the match, several fans in attendance expressed concern that the former TNT Champion may have suffered an injury.

However, Bryan Alvarez has since provided a positive update on Fletcher’s condition.

According to Alvarez, while multiple fans believed Fletcher had been hurt during the bout, he has been told that Fletcher “appears to be fine,” with the issue believed to have been nothing more than dehydration.

The update comes during a busy stretch for Fletcher, who only recently returned from a previous injury at AEW Double or Nothing. He also competed in the 12-man Steel Cage match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Looking ahead, Fletcher is still scheduled to challenge Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship on next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.