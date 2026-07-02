Eddie Kingston Addresses His AEW Absence

Eddie Kingston has opened up about his recent absence from AEW television, admitting that time away from the spotlight has led to moments of self-doubt.

Kingston has not appeared on AEW programming since the February 7, 2026 edition of Collision. Following a recent match for Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw), he addressed the fans in attendance and thanked them for their continued support.

“For those who don’t know, I haven’t been on TV a lot. But watch Ring of Honor, please. Since I haven’t been on TV in a while, I sometimes think you guys are going to forget about me. And it’s from the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you. God, thank you guys so much. You guys make me believe. But the thing that gives me even more joy than you guys is the future of pro wrestling. It makes me very happy.”

In a backstage video released after the event, Kingston spoke candidly about dealing with uncertainty and maintaining confidence.

“Like I said to the people, business is business. Sometimes you’re on and sometimes you’re not. Like I tell people, sometimes you’re the hammer, sometimes you’re the nail. I get in my own head and I start doubting myself a lot. But then when I go out there and I hear the people chanting my name and being into the match, and I’m in there with such a young kid that I can see his fire, you know what I mean? In his eyes, I can see it. I can feel it. And that’s a feeling that I love, seeing that from younger guys, because I know there’s still fire in my heart and in my eyes.”