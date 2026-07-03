Backstage News On Original Plans For Kenny Omega vs. MJF

During Wednesday’s post-AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door episode of Dynamite, Kenny Omega accepted an offer from the reigning AEW World Champion, MJF, for a title match. Omega will get a shot at the AEW World Championship at AEW Beach Break: Dynamite next Wednesday night. However, there is a stipulation: if Omega loses, he will never be allowed to challenge for the AEW World Title again.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via F4WOnline.com), the original plan was to feature Omega vs. MJF as the main event at AEW Redemption later this month in Montreal.

Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez noted that they were unsure why AEW and Tony Khan decided to make this change, but Alvarez mentioned that the decision was made “fairly recently.”

Meltzer also expressed confusion about why the International Title Match, featuring Konosuke Takeshita against Kyle Fletcher, is occurring on AEW Dynamite rather than at the larger pay-per-view event.

Regardless of the reasoning, Omega vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship will take place at Dynamite: Beach Break on Wednesday, July 8th. The event will be held at The BayCare Sound in Clearwater, Florida, and will be broadcast live on TBS and simulcast on HBO Max.