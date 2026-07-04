Backstage Update On Mark Briscoe’s Injury Status

AEW World Champion MJF defended his title against Mark Briscoe on Wednesday’s post-AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door episode of Dynamite. This match was a result of Team Briscoe defeating Team MJF in the “Death’s Door” match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. MJF secured the victory on Dynamite but was challenged by Kenny Omega, who intervened to save Briscoe during a post-match attack.

During AEW Collision on Thursday, the Conglomeration announced that Briscoe sustained an injury from the match and could be out for some time. Kyle O’Reilly stated in the promo, “Because of his injuries, we don’t know when we’re going to see Mark again.”

According to Bryan Alvarez from F4WOnline.com, Briscoe’s injury is legitimate and not a work. While the specifics of the injury’s nature and severity are still unclear, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

MJF is now set to face Omega on next week’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. According to the match stipulation, if Omega loses to MJF, he will never again be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship.