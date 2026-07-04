Latest Ticket Sales Revealed For AEW All In: London 2026

AEW is scheduled to hold its 2026 All In: London pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, August 30, at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The company has been building towards this significant event for several weeks.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, 26,157 tickets have been sold so far. This updated figure follows AEW’s official announcement that Will Ospreay will compete in the main event, challenging for the AEW World Championship. The report also mentioned that the starting ticket price for AEW’s upcoming show in Montreal is approximately $41, while the starting price for the All In event at Wembley Stadium is currently listed at $177.11.

The event is expected to be the highlight of AEW’s summer calendar, and with more than eight weeks to go, the newsletter described ticket sales as “excellent.” However, it also pointed out that expectations for Wembley Stadium are often influenced by recent large-scale wrestling events.

Since WWE has previously attracted larger crowds at Wembley and other stadium shows, some fans may perceive any attendance below 35,000 differently. The report noted that hosting an event at a venue as large as Wembley incurs “very high” operating costs.

In addition to Ospreay’s match, Mercedes Moné will challenge for the Women’s World Championship. With over two months remaining before the event, AEW has ample time to continue building the card and adding matches ahead of its return to Wembley Stadium.