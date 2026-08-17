Monday, August 17, 2026
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Jay White And Wife Savanna Expecting Their First Child

By
James Hetfield
-
Jay White - Savanna White
Jay White - Savanna White

AEW star Jay White and his wife, Savanna Rae White, recently announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child. Savanna shared the news, writing, “Our favorite valentine arrives February 2027 💙🍼”

The couple was married in May 2022. Jay White returned to AEW programming in June after recovering from a lengthy injury.

Last month, during the AEW Redemption pay-per-view (PPV) event, White and his partner Juice Robinson lost a Double Chain Match against The Dogs, composed of Clark Connors and David Finlay. White is currently participating in the AEW Continental Challenge Cup tournament, where he won his first-round match against Finlay on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Savanna Rae White (@savannarae.white)

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