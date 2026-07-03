Julia Hart Opens Up About Eating Disorder Diagnosis

AEW star Julia Hart has revealed that she was diagnosed with Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID) and is using her platform to help raise awareness about the often-overlooked eating disorder.

In a video posted to TikTok, Hart shared that she received the diagnosis in November and wanted to connect with others who may be experiencing similar challenges.

“I just wanted to come on here and bring some awareness to ARFID disorder because I got diagnosed with ARFID in November and I just wanted to know if anyone else is going through that because I see a lot of people talking about anorexia, bulimia, and binging, but I don’t see anyone talking about ARFID and I’m like, am I the only one here? Like, who else is going through this? How are they dealing with it?”

Hart said that therapy has helped her better understand the condition and identify the triggers behind it.

“I feel like through therapy the past few months I’ve really understood where my triggers come in and what has made my brain think this way.”

She concluded by inviting others living with ARFID to share their experiences and support one another.

“So I just wonder if anyone else is kind of going through the same thing and what they’re doing to help themselves. So just wanted to know if anyone is out there and wants to talk about it.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID) is an eating disorder characterized by limited food intake that is not driven by concerns about body image or weight. Instead, it is often linked to fear or anxiety surrounding eating, such as concerns about choking or other adverse consequences. Treatment commonly includes cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).