Latest Ticket Sales Revealed For AEW Redemption 2026

AEW is scheduled to hold its 2026 Redemption pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, July 26, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

According to WrestleTix (as reported by F4WOnline.com), a total of 5,112 tickets have been sold for the event so far. Tickets went on sale on June 1, and 137 tickets have been sold since the last update about four days ago. The cheapest standard admission ticket is currently priced at $53.25 CAD.

This will be AEW’s first event at the Bell Center since the December 6, 2023, episode of Dynamite, which sold a total of 4,994 tickets. The venue has a seating capacity of 19,527.

With approximately three weeks remaining until the event, no matches have been announced yet. The AEW Redemption marks the first event of this name in the company’s history. As previously reported, the event will begin at an early start time of 7:00 PM ET instead of the usual 8:00 PM ET and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.