Backstage News On Bad Bunny’s WWE And AAA Status

Grammy-award-winning musician and Super Bowl halftime show performer Bad Bunny was mentioned on the recent episode of Lucha Libre AAA this past Saturday night.

During the show, WWE Hall of Famer JBL asked fellow Hall of Famer and AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio if Bunny could make an appearance in AAA, especially now that Damian Priest had made his first appearance there. Mysterio responded, “We’re working on that as well.”

According to Bryan Alvarez from F4WOnline.com, this mention was not just a casual comment; there is “something to” the tease. However, no further details are available at this time regarding Bunny’s potential appearances in either WWE or AAA. Updates will be provided as they come.

Bad Bunny reportedly discussed a possible appearance at WrestleMania 42 with WWE, though it did not materialize. Logan Paul had also previously hinted at the possibility of a match with Bunny. Bad Bunny has participated in matches at WrestleMania 37, where he and Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison, and at WWE Backlash 2023, where he defeated Priest in a Street Fight.