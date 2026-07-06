Sheamus Moved To WWE Alumni Section

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE veteran Sheamus is set to leave the company once his contract expires. Following his departure announcement, he updated his social media handles to “S. Farrelly,” reflecting his real name, Steven Farrelly.

WWE has now moved Sheamus to the alumni section of the official website’s roster page, a move that typically indicates a superstar is exiting the company. However, it is important to note that this does not mean Sheamus is officially a free agent yet. For instance, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are also listed in the alumni section, but are not expected to become free agents until the end of July.

Sheamus last competed for WWE on the November 17 episode of RAW and subsequently underwent shoulder surgery. With over 20 years in the WWE, he is a former WWE Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, United States Champion, and more.