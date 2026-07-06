Sheamus Removes WWE References From Social Media Amid Reported Exit

Former WWE Champion Sheamus is reportedly set to leave the company once his current contract expires, which is expected to happen soon.

Sheamus reportedly turned down an offer for a restructured WWE contract, and he was not released from his contract. However, the exact expiration date of his contract remains unknown.

In anticipation of his departure from WWE, Sheamus has removed all mentions of the company from his social media accounts. He has changed his Twitter (X) handle to reflect his real name, Stephen Farrelly, updating it to “S. Farrelly.” He has made similar changes to his Instagram account.

His last post on Twitter (X) was made on July 2, featuring a meme of a Russian couple climbing the Empire State Building with a flag that read, “Give Sheamus the IC Title!”