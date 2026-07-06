Kevin Nash Explains Why Sami Zayn Deserved WWE Championship

Kevin Nash has offered his congratulations to Sami Zayn following the latter’s historic WWE Championship victory.

On the latest episode of Kliq This, the first recorded since Zayn captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions, the WWE Hall of Famer praised Zayn for persevering throughout his career while remaining true to himself.

“I just wanted to personally say congratulations to Sami Zayn on becoming the World Champion. You busted your ass, you’ve endured a lot of things, you’ve been told to watch your political stance. You’ve jumped through some hoops, and I’m glad that you’ve stayed in there, persevered. And I’m happy to see you get that. And there’s a lot of people and a lot of the boys that are happy that you’ve been rewarded.”

Nash also reflected on what it truly means to become a world champion in professional wrestling, describing it as the most genuine achievement the industry has to offer. “Until you become World Champion, you don’t know what it’s like to be a World Champion. And when they hand you that belt for the first time, it’s as real as our sports entertainment will get.”

The former WWE Champion, who captured his first world title at Madison Square Garden, said the championship represents the ultimate vote of confidence from a promotion.

“It’s special because we all, in some form or fashion, watched this business as kids. And even though it’s a work, it’s still the pinnacle. With that strap, belt, championship, whatever the f—- they want to call it, it signifies somebody that they trust and put in a position, whether it be a month, a week, or 10 years, to be the face of the company. So congratulations, Sami.”