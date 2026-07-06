Backstage Update On El Hijo del Vikingo’s Injury

There is growing concern surrounding the condition of El Hijo del Vikingo following the injury he suffered during WWE rehearsals earlier this week.

Vikingo had been scheduled to defend the AAA Latin American Championship against EK Prosper on the June 30 episode of WWE NXT. However, the match was canceled after he was injured during rehearsals. WWE explained his absence on television by airing a backstage angle in which Keanu Carver attacked him.

Initial reports indicated that Vikingo suffered a knee injury, with WWE awaiting MRI results to determine the extent of the damage.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the outlook may be more serious than originally hoped. “I heard, by the way, this weekend, it could be serious,” Dave Meltzer said.

Bryan Alvarez shared a similarly concerning update. “Yeah, it doesn’t sound good.” Despite the injury, Vikingo appeared on the July 3 edition of SmackDown. However, that match had been taped on June 29 in Atlantic City—before the injury occurred.

During the taped bout, Vikingo challenged Rey Fenix for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship but came up short in what marked an impressive WWE main roster debut for the 29-year-old.

According to reports, Vikingo is under a WWE contract, unlike many of the other wrestlers currently competing for AAA.