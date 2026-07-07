CM Punk Returns To Win Undisputed WWE Championship On RAW

CM Punk is once again the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The July 6 episode of WWE Raw from the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, ended with a shocking title change as “The Second City Saint” made a surprise return in front of his hometown fans to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Punk was inserted into the night’s main event after the originally advertised challenger, Cody Rhodes, was attacked by Gunther at the start of the show and subsequently ruled unable to compete.

Following an intense championship match that spanned two commercial breaks, Punk defeated Sami Zayn to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Zayn had won the title just nine days earlier at Night of Champions, defeating Gunther and Cody Rhodes in a Triple Threat Match on June 27. His bout against Punk marked the first defense of his championship reign, bringing it to an end after one successful appearance as champion.

For complete coverage of the show, check out our WWE Raw Results here at PWMania.com.