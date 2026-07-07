Former WWE NIL Signee AJ Ferrari Wanted On Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Former WWE NIL signee AJ Ferrari is being sought by Nebraska authorities after felony charges were filed against him in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

According to KETV NewsWatch 7 in Omaha, Nebraska, prosecutors allege Ferrari assaulted a pregnant woman during an argument at a Lincoln apartment in May.

An arrest affidavit claims Ferrari dragged the woman off a bed, strangled her, pinned her down until she apologized after attempting to contact her mother, and prevented her from leaving by dragging her back into the apartment. Authorities also allege he took her phone to end a call with her mother. The woman was later treated at a hospital, where medical personnel reportedly documented injuries consistent with strangulation.

The latest allegations come just weeks after Ferrari was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on multiple charges, including flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving, after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop before being taken into custody.

Ferrari has also faced legal issues in the past. In 2023, prosecutors in Oklahoma dismissed a felony sexual battery case following a 15-month investigation after the alleged victim chose not to continue participating in the case.

In the motion to dismiss, District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas wrote:

“The young woman who is at the center of this matter has endured in the last year vicious attacks on multiple forms of social media, continuing trauma, blame, harassment, ostracism and indirect threats to her career. She has made the very difficult decision after consultation with her family that her further involvement is much less important than her health, a career that she loves and the ugliness and hatred that she encounters and suffers each time this matter progresses into the next step.”

Following the dismissal, Ferrari’s attorney, Derek Chance, issued the following statement:

“While we were ready and willing to try this case, which would have ultimately proven A.J.’s innocence, we appreciate the District Attorney’s decision to dismiss this case.”

Ferrari signed with WWE as part of the company’s inaugural Next In Line (NIL) class in December 2020 while emerging as one of the top prospects in collegiate wrestling. He is no longer under contract with WWE.

As of this writing, Ferrari has not publicly commented on the latest allegations.