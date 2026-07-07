Kurt Angle Loses Tooth While Teaching Daughter His Moonsault

Kurt Angle had an unexpected mishap while helping his daughter learn one of his signature moves.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed on Instagram that his daughter, Nikoletta, has been practicing his trademark moonsault on a trampoline. During one of their training sessions, she landed the move a little too well—knocking out one of Angle’s front teeth.

Sharing a photo of himself with his missing tooth alongside his daughter, Angle looked at the incident with plenty of humor.

“My daughter Nikoletta has been begging to learn my moonsault and has been practicing nonstop on the trampoline these past few weeks. Today, while she was practicing on me, she gave it everything she had and she nailed it!!!! Even though this is a very proud dad moment for me, I have a feeling my wife won’t be too thrilled with me since I promised I wouldn’t wrestle with the kids on the trampoline, especially right before our family vacation. I can already imagine my dentist having a laugh about this one! 😆”

Angle said his daughter was initially upset after realizing she had hurt him, but he quickly reassured her.

“She got a bit upset thinking she hurt her daddy, but I reassured her that everything would be okay. After all, the tooth fairy is a friend of mine, and he’ll be excited to see his Olympic Hero again! 🦷😂”

He ended the post with some encouragement for his aspiring young wrestler. “Practice makes perfect, Letty, even if it means your dad might lose a tooth or two along the way!”