WWE Makes Another Attempt To Trademark ‘RKO’

WWE is making another attempt to secure the trademark for one of the most recognizable finishing moves in professional wrestling.

According to a new filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), WWE has once again applied to trademark “RKO” for use in connection with wrestling performances after a previous application was rejected.

The earlier filing was denied due to a conflict with an existing trademark owned by RKO Pictures, the historic Hollywood film studio. The USPTO determined that the proposed trademark for wrestling-related entertainment services in International Class 041 was too similar to the existing registration.

While WWE already owns active RKO trademarks covering various merchandise, those registrations fall under different trademark classifications and do not extend to wrestling performance services.

The renewed trademark filing comes as Randy Orton remains absent from WWE television.

“The Viper” has not appeared since WrestleMania 42, where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes. WWE has not provided an update on Orton’s status or a timetable for his return.