Jeff Jarrett Details WWE Payoff Negotiations With Vince McMahon

Jeff Jarrett has shared his side of one of the most talked-about contract stories in wrestling history, revealing what happened behind the scenes before he dropped the Intercontinental Championship to Chyna at WWE No Mercy 1999.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Jarrett explained that his contract negotiations with WWE, led by Jim Ross, had reached a standstill as his deal expired the night before the pay-per-view. “I was dealing with Jim Ross in my contract negotiations. He had to manage his roster. Jim and I had a long history… but at that time, he had to keep his roster happy. I’ll just say diplomatically that it wasn’t in favor of old Double J.”

Jarrett said Ross refused to budge on WWE’s financial offer despite Jarrett’s position as one of the company’s top heels. “He was playing hardball and didn’t quite like my demands. I was a red-hot heel, and contract negotiations were not going well.”

With his contract set to expire before the event, Jarrett said WWE’s creative and talent relations departments were not on the same page, creating an opportunity that ultimately worked in his favor. “The right hand, being creative, and the left hand, being talent relations… weren’t talking to each other. They kind of put themselves in a unique position that worked in my favor.”

Knowing a new deal wasn’t coming, Jarrett secretly negotiated a contract with WCW. “I made a deal with WCW and J.J. Dillon, and off to the races we went.”

Jarrett also revealed that Vince McMahon repeatedly attempted to contact him before the pay-per-view, but he intentionally chose not to answer. “I didn’t. I’d already done the deal. I also knew Vince was a hell of a salesman.”

Upon arriving at the arena on the day of the event, Jarrett told Jim Ross and Terry Taylor that he wanted to be paid immediately for money he believed he was owed from previous pay-per-view appearances and tours before agreeing to wrestle. “I said, ‘I want my money tonight, because when I leave here tonight, I’ve got zero leverage.’”

After initially agreeing to a figure, Jarrett reminded Ross of a previous dispute involving his contract after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. Jarrett said WWE reduced his downside guarantee after he missed house shows while caring for her, despite the absence being directed by Linda McMahon. “I said, ‘I have a sick wife, and you’re going to cut my pay? It wasn’t my doing. I was willing to work.’”

Jarrett then informed Ross he wanted the agreed payment doubled. “So you kind of reneged on the deal. Well, Jim, we just came to an agreement. I’m reneging on this one. Double that number.”

Ross returned after speaking with Vince McMahon and agreed to the revised amount. Shortly before the match, Jarrett recalled McMahon personally handing him a check from the arena before sending him out to perform. “He said, ‘I appreciate you doing business tonight. Now go kill them.’”

Jarrett also addressed the long-standing claim that he threatened not to lose the Intercontinental Championship, insisting that was never the case. “He never asked me, ‘Are you telling me that if you don’t get this money, you’re not going to drop the title?’ He never asked, because the truth is my dad would have kicked my ass. I owed it to the business. I would have dropped the title.”

Jarrett ultimately lost the Intercontinental Championship to Chyna that night before departing WWE for WCW, bringing one of the most memorable contract sagas in wrestling history to a close.