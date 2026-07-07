Booker T Questions WWE’s Booking Of LA Knight

Booker T believes it’s time for LA Knight to receive a major push in WWE, admitting he’s surprised the popular star hasn’t already broken through to the main event scene.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer responded to a fan question about Knight’s current position on the roster. “It’s hard for me to put a finger on what’s going on with LA Knight. He’s been a guy that they would have put a trigger on.”

Booker acknowledged that timing can be everything in professional wrestling and cautioned that opportunities don’t last forever. “We’re just talking about expiration dates. Expiration date’s gonna run out on him.”

Despite that concern, Booker remains optimistic that WWE could be saving Knight’s breakthrough for the right moment. “Maybe it’s gonna be one of those shocking moments, you know, that people go, ‘Man, finally,’ when he does cash in.”

He concluded by expressing his hope that Knight eventually gets the opportunity many fans have been waiting for. “I’m hoping for LA Knight to get his shine, get his big push.”