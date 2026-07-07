Sami Zayn Sounds Off Following WWE Title Loss

Sami Zayn has broken his silence after losing the WWE Championship to CM Punk on the July 6 episode of WWE Raw.

In the night’s main event, Punk made a surprise return and defeated Zayn to capture the WWE Championship, ending Zayn’s reign after just nine days.

Following the match, an emotional and frustrated Zayn voiced his anger over the sudden turn of events.

“I have a question. How is it that after 24 years of crawling and inching for every little inch to get the WWE Championship, after I finally get it, nine days after I get it, that piece of shit can walk back in here after not being here for months, for months, and waltz right in and get it? That motherf*cker! He has no business!”

Punk’s victory marked his return to WWE television after several months away and immediately reshaped the championship picture heading into SummerSlam.