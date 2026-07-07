Tony D’Angelo And Wife Welcome First Child

There is exciting news for NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo outside of the ring.

Ahead of this week’s episode of NXT, D’Angelo announced that he and his wife, Isabella, have welcomed their first child together.

The couple’s baby boy has been named Vincenzo James Ariola.

“Vincenzo James Ariola. My little boy.”

D’Angelo and Isabella first met while attending the University at Buffalo, where both competed as student-athletes. D’Angelo wrestled for the university, while Isabella participated in both soccer and track and field.

The couple have been together for approximately a decade and were married in 2024. While D’Angelo signed with WWE in 2021, Isabella works outside of the professional wrestling industry.

The happy news comes during an impressive run for D’Angelo, who is currently three months into his reign as NXT Champion. He most recently retained the title against Naraku at NXT Great American Bash 2026.

Following the announcement, congratulations poured in from across the wrestling world, including messages from fellow WWE Superstars Kendal Grey and Nattie.

Congratulations to Tony D’Angelo and Isabella on the birth of their son.