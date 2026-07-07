Kevin Owens Teases WWE Return With Cryptic Social Media Post

Kevin Owens may have hinted that his long-awaited return to WWE is drawing closer.

The former Universal Champion has been sidelined for approximately 16 months after undergoing surgery to repair a serious neck injury, causing him to miss the last two WrestleMania events.

On Tuesday morning, Owens fueled speculation about his return by posting a cryptic image on social media featuring The Boogeyman holding a clock.

The Boogeyman was well known for his eerie “tick tock” catchphrase and presentation, leading many fans to interpret the post as a signal that Owens’ return is approaching.

If Owens is nearing a comeback, he would return to a dramatically different WWE landscape than the one he left.

During his absence, longtime friend and rival Sami Zayn captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions, only to lose the title to a returning CM Punk on this week’s episode of Raw.

Given Owens’ lengthy history with Zayn, a return at this stage could create several intriguing storyline possibilities.

As of this writing, WWE has not announced a timetable for Owens’ return, but his latest social media post has sparked widespread speculation that the wait may soon be over.