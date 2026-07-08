The Great Khali Reveals He Earns More Now Than During WWE Run

Former WWE star and World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali appeared on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” where he discussed his casting in “The Longest Yard.”

Great Khali said, “I work in Japan, so they are casting the movie. He needs a big guy for the big guys. Goldberg, Stone Cold, Kevin Nash… So he finds me and says, ‘Hey, come over, I want to check how you are. So I just come, he says this is the perfect guy. So speaking English doesn’t matter. You are my guy, you are my man!’ Then he selected me.”

On whether he is the most famous person in India:

“Yeah, there is a different culture. But I’m the only wrestler, and I think as a top wrestler, and famous, Indian people love me.”

On why he’s so beloved by the fans:

“I have some commandment, then I deliver this thing. You know, I have almost 200 commercials. So I make more money now than I made in WWE. I do so many commercials. Every week I shoot a commercial.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)