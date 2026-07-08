Brock Lesnar Announced For Final WWE RAW Before SummerSlam

The Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, will host the final episode of WWE RAW on July 27th, just before SummerSlam. It has been announced that WWE legend “The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar, is scheduled to make an appearance on the show.

The Inuit Dome Twitter (X) account wrote, “JUST ANNOUNCED! Brock Lesnar returns to WWE RAW! Grab your tix now and meet us here July 27th: http://bit.ly/WWERaw2026”

As of now, Lesnar is the only confirmed participant for the upcoming show that week. He is also scheduled to appear on next week’s episode of RAW at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Lesnar will face Oba Femi inside Hell in a Cell at SummerSlam 2026, which is set to take place on August 1st and 2nd at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.